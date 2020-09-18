Baylor-Houston game postponed because of coronavirus

Add Saturday’s scheduled game between the Baylor Bears and Houston Cougars to the growing list of college football games either postponed or canceled due to concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an official school statement, Baylor explained:

“This decision comes as a result of Baylor not meeting the Big 12 Conference COVID-19 game cancellation thresholds. Both Baylor and Houston have agreed to honor the future home and home schedule, as well as monitor dates for future scheduling opportunities.”

It’s the second consecutive week of dealing with pandemic-caused schedule alterations for both schools. Baylor’s Sept. 12 home opener against Louisiana Tech was lost after the Bulldogs discovered a coronavirus outbreak within its program. Houston was trying to replace Memphis on its schedule after Memphis had to withdraw from a Friday game because of a virus outbreak.

Baylor will now remain idle through at least Sept. 26, when the Bears are scheduled to host Kansas. Houston hopes to face North Texas at home that same evening.