Bayern humiliate Schalke in eight-goal mauling to open Bundesliga season

Bayern Munich ended last season by winning a treble, while Schalke ended on a run of 16 straight Bundesliga games without a win. Both teams picked up where they left off in Friday’s league opener, which finished in a resounding 8-0 win for Bayern.
The goals flew in early and often at the Allianz Arena, as Serge Gnabry opened the scoring in the fourth minute on his way to a hat-trick.
Five other Bayern players chipped in with goals in the 2020-21 season opener: Leon Goretzka, Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala.
Sane and Musiala both scored their first Bayern goals, with the former having joined in the off-season on an initial €49m (£44.7m/$55m) move from Manchester City.
Musiala, meanwhile, showed his potential as the 17-year-old scored a late goal on only his second senior appearance for Bayern.
On a day in which Thiago Alcantara officially left Bayern to join Liverpool, there was little evidence that the eight-time defending Bundesliga champions missed the Spanish star.
There was plenty of reaction to the opening-day mauling, as Sane made an impressive start to life at Bayern.
