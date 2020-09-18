Baker Mayfield: ‘Hype is real’ for Joe Burrow

Many have been impressed by Joe Burrow’s first couple of games in the NFL, including the quarterback he competed against on Thursday night.

While the Cleveland Browns completed a 35-30 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Burrow kept trying to rally his team from two-score deficits in the second half. He helped the Bengals convert all five fourth-down attempts but ultimately couldn’t get Cincinnati its first win of the 2020 campaign.

Despite that, Baker Mayfield was very impressed with the young quarterback.

“I didn’t get a chance to watch him last week (against the Los Angeles Chargers) but I heard the rave reviews and you could tell it’s true. The hype is real with Joe,” Mayfield said to reporters after the game, according to Dave Clark of Cincinnati.com.

Burrow completed 37-of-61 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns on the night, but it still wasn’t enough to beat Mayfield. The 23-year-old’s 61 pass attempts were the second-most by a rookie dating back to 1950. Carson Wentz of the Philadelphia Eagles was the most recent quarterback before Burrow to attempt at least 60 passes in a game as a rookie — in 2016 against the Bengals.

The Bengals will face Wentz and the Eagles next weekend, looking for their first win of the season and Burrow’s first season in the NFL. It won’t be easy, though Wentz and the Philadelphia offense struggled against the Washington Football Team in Week 1.