Austin Meadows could miss playoffs with oblique strain

Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash told reporters on Friday that one-time All-Star outfielder Austin Meadows could miss the playoffs due to an oblique strain he suffered in the first game of a doubleheader versus the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday.

“We’re going to have to play really, really well to see him at any point the rest of the season,” Cash admitted, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). Tampa Bay placed Meadows on the 10-day injured list.

Meadows, 25, blasted 33 home runs with 89 RBI during the 2019 season but saw his numbers fall this summer. Across 36 games, he hit .205 with four homers, 13 RBI, and 50 strikeouts.

In mid-July, Meadows allowed the Rays to announce that he tested positive for the coronavirus. He missed the opening 10 contests of the season and didn’t debut until an Aug. 4 game against the Boston Red Sox.

The Rays clinched a playoff berth on Thursday and began the weekend atop the American League East with a 33-18 record.