Attorney General William Barr Compares COVID-19 Quarantine To Slavery

Bradley Lamb
Attorney General William Barr has shockingly compared the COVID-19 lockdowns to slavery.

“You know, putting a national lockdown, stay-at-home orders, is like house arrest. It’s — you know, other than slavery, which was a different kind of restraint, this is the greatest intrusion on civil liberties in American history,” he said during an appearance in Virginia earlier this week.

