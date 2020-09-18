Attorney General William Barr Compares COVID-19 Quarantine To Slavery

Attorney General William Barr has shockingly compared the COVID-19 lockdowns to slavery.

“You know, putting a national lockdown, stay-at-home orders, is like house arrest. It’s — you know, other than slavery, which was a different kind of restraint, this is the greatest intrusion on civil liberties in American history,” he said during an appearance in Virginia earlier this week.

His words have been condemned by fellow politicians.

“I think that that statement by Mr. Barr was the most ridiculous, tone-deaf, God-awful thing I’ve ever heard,” Clyburn, the longtime Black leader from South Carolina, said via CNN. “It is incredible, as chief law enforcement officer in this country, to equate human bondage to expert advice to save lives. Slavery was not about saving lives. It was about devaluing lives.”

As Trump gears up to his bid for a second term in office, much like his first run, he is leaning on racial propaganda and rhetoric to cross over the finish line.