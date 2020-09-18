Aton Confirms Effective Date for Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aton Resources Inc. (AAN: TSX-V) (“Aton” or the “Company“) announces further to its news releases of July 29, 2020 and September 2, 2020, the consolidation (the “Consolidation“) of its common shares (the “Common Shares“) at a ratio of ten (10) pre-consolidation Common Shares to one (1) post-consolidation Common Share will be effected at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020 (the “Effective Date“). The post-consolidation Common Shares will be posted for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange at the opening of trading on the Effective Date under the current symbol “AAN”.

No fractional Common Shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. The holdings of any shareholder who would otherwise be entitled to receive a fractional Common Share as a result of the Consolidation shall be rounded up to the next higher whole number if the fraction is 0.5 or greater, and rounded down to the next lower whole number if the fraction is less than 0.5.

Letters of transmittal have been mailed to all registered shareholders of the Company with instructions on how to exchange existing share certificate(s) or DRS statement for new share certificate(s) or DRS statement. A letter of transmittal is also available on the Company’s profile page on SEDAR.

Prior to implementing the Consolidation, the Company had 332,893,223 Common Shares issued and outstanding and immediately after implementing the Consolidation, the Company will have 33,289,322 Common Shares issued and outstanding.

The Company’s new CUSIP number is 0496AP202 and its new ISIN number is CA0496AP2026.

About Aton Resources Inc. Aton Resources Inc. (AAN: TSX-V) is focused on its 100% owned Abu Marawat Concession ("Abu Marawat"), located in Egypt's Arabian-Nubian Shield, approximately 200 km north of Centamin's world-class Sukari gold mine. Aton has identified numerous gold and base metal exploration targets at Abu Marawat, including the Hamama deposit in the west, the Abu Marawat deposit in the northeast, and the advanced Rodruin exploration prospect in the south of the Concession. Two historic British gold mines are also located on the Concession at Sir Bakis and Semna. Aton has identified several distinct geological trends within Abu Marawat, which display potential for the development of a variety of styles of precious and base metal mineralisation. Abu Marawat is 447.7 km2 in size and is located in an area of excellent infrastructure; a four-lane highway, a 220kV power line, and a water pipeline are in close proximity, as are the international airports at Hurghada and Luxor.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions; by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

