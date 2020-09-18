Apple Watch Series 6 Begins Arriving to Customers Around the World

Today is Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE launch day in the United States and over 25 other countries and regions around the world, and customers are now beginning to receive delivery of the latest models.

Photo: Alistair Sowerbutts

Customers have started sharing photos of their new Apple Watch Series 6 on Twitter and in the official pre-order thread in the forums.

Key new features of the Apple Watch Series 6 include blood oxygen measuring, up to 20 percent faster performance than the Series 5, a 2.5-times brighter always-on display outdoors in a wrist-down position, a next-generation always-on altimeter, and new casing options like blue aluminum and graphite stainless steel. Pricing starts at $399.

Photo: Thomas

Priced from $279, the lower-cost Apple Watch SE looks and feels like the Series 6, but has some features missing, including an always-on display, blood oxygen measuring, and the ECG app for detecting atrial fibrillation. Apple Watch SE is also powered by the previous-generation S5 chip used in last year’s Series 5.

Apple Watch SE shares a handful of features with the Series 6, including fall detection, a compass, an always-on altimeter, Emergency SOS with international emergency calling, high and low heart rate notifications, irregular heart rhythm notifications, water resistance up to 50 meters, the Noise app, and compatibility with the watchOS 7 update released this week.

Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, and new Apple Watch bands will be available at select Apple Stores starting today, according to Apple. We recommend contacting your local Apple Store before visiting to ensure availability of specific models or bands, as well as to review health and safety precautions in place.

Apple’s press release indicated that the Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop in (PRODUCT)RED will be available in late October.