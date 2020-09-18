Andy Cohen Reacts To NeNe Leakes’ ‘RHOA’ Exit

Bravo exec Andy Cohen has reacted to NeNe Leakes’ emotional announcement that she would not be returning for season 13.

“Nene nicknamed me ‘Buttercup’ the first day we met, and still calls me that today. Through her whole run, she has always had a serious concern and drive to maintain the success and well-being of RHOA,” wrote Andy. “I am going to miss Nene on the show, but I’m hoping we work together again soon and will remain in each other’s orbits forever. XO, Buttercup.”

He shared several pictures of the pair together.

A Bravo spokesperson released a statement saying, “We wish Nene all the best in her future endeavors and thank her for sharing her journey for over a decade with the fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She’s been instrumental since the start and will truly be missed, and maybe one day she’ll hold the peach again.”