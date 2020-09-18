Amal Clooney Steps Down as Britain’s Special Envoy as She Criticizes U.K. Government

WENN

The wife of actor George Clooney decides to quit as U.K. government envoy after Britain ministers admitted to breaking international law with internal market bill.

–

Amal Clooney has resigned as Britain’s special envoy on media freedom to protest the U.K. government’s plans to break international law.

Clooney, an internationally-respected human rights lawyer, has joined several officials stepping down over the government’s internal market bill, which ministers have admitted breaks international law by breaching Britain’s withdrawal agreement with the European Union.

The wife of Hollywood superstar George Clooney denounced the move in a letter to U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and announced she could no longer represent Britain and its government, calling Prime Minister Boris Johnson‘s actions “lamentable.”

In her letter, released to media outlets via the International Bar Association in London, she writes, “I have been dismayed to learn that the government intends to pass legislation – the internal market bill – which, if enacted, would, by the government’s own admission, ‘break international law…’ ”

“Although the government has suggested that the intended violation of international law is ‘specific and limited’, it is lamentable for the U.K. to be speaking of its intention to violate an international treaty signed by the prime minister less than a year ago.”

Clooney claimed she had held back from stepping down as a special envoy but she “received no assurance that any change of position is imminent”, and that left her with “no alternative but to resign from my position.”

She continued, “I am disappointed to have to do so because I have always been proud of the U.K.’s reputation as a champion of the international legal order, and of the culture of fair play for which it is known. However, very sadly, it has now become untenable for me, as special envoy, to urge other states to respect and enforce international obligations while the U.K. declares that it does not intend to do so itself.”

The 42-year-old took up the envoy post last year (19).