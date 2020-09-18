A Nigerian State Plans to Castrate Convicted Child Rapists

DAKAR, Senegal — A new law punishing child rapists with castration and death has come into force in a Nigerian state.

Men convicted of raping children under age 14 will have their testicles surgically removed before being executed, under legislation that the governor of Kaduna state signed on Wednesday. Women will have their fallopian tubes cut out.

Many Nigerians clamoring for action in the face of a countrywide rape crisis have greeted the new law enthusiastically, but critics say it is a populist move incompatible with the country’s Constitution. They predict it will lead to fewer rapes being reported.

Kaduna’s governor, Nasir el-Rufai, said the new measures were “required to help further protect children from a serious crime.” Why rapists would be castrated if they are then going be executed was not immediately clear.