6ix9ine Opens Up About Having Suicidal Thoughts in Jail

Instagram

The ‘TROLLZ’ emcee shares in a new interview that he was contemplating to take his own life while in prison due the pressure he felt from huge backlash over his snitch controversy.

–

6ix9ine‘s (Tekashi69) jail stint is seemingly one of the hardest time in the rapper’s life. Speaking to Fox 5 New York on Thursday, September 17, the “GOOBA” emcee shared that he was contemplating to take his own life due the pressure he felt from huge backlash over his snitch controversy.

“I think people would have attempted suicide. At a point in jail I thought about it,” 6ix9ine admitted. “It’s so much stress, so much pressure because you’re seeing yourself on the news every day, this that and a third, when is this going to come to an end?”

Fortunately, the rapper, who is currently dating Instagram model OhSoYouJade, claimed that he was able to overcome his mental struggles. “Mentally, God has built me so strong. You know that saying, ‘What doesn’t kill you only makes you stronger?’ So basically I feel like I’m, not invincible, but I feel like I’m at the peak of my mental state, where I’m like, ‘I’ll be fine,’ ” he went on saying.

<br />

Prior to this, 6ix9ine expressed his love and gratitude to Jade in an Instagram post. “You was there when nobody wasn’t,” he wrote alongside a picture oof Jade visiting him in jail. “You stuck by me at my lowest. For the people who think any different I do love you and for ever will! You are my world!! [sic].”

Tekashi was in prison for gang-related charges as served a 24-month sentence on conspiracy to murder and armed robbery counts. He agreed to testify during the trial of Nine Trey gang members Anthony ‘Harv’ Ellison and Aljermiah ‘Nuke’ Mack, who were facing federal racketeering and firearms charges, as part of a deal to win him his freedom. That prompted others to label him a “snitch.”