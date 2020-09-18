5 dead, 25 infected in long-term care facility COVID-19 cluster in Wrentham

A Wrentham rehabilitation facility is battling an outbreak of COVID-19, and the cluster of cases has pushed the town into the “red zone” designation as one of the riskiest in the state for transmission of the virus.

All 15 active cases in the town over the last couple of weeks are tied to just one nursing home, town officials said in a news release. While they don’t name which facility, the Maples Rehabilitation and Nursing Center issued a statement about the outbreak, noting there are 13 residents and 12 staff members who are infected. The staffers are out of quarantine.

So far, five residents have died during this outbreak, according to Boston 25. The facility supports 144 beds, state data indicates.

“We have followed all state and federal guidance on COVID-19, including testing all staff weekly, closely monitoring residents for any signs of illness, and screening all essential individuals entering the facility for symptoms,” the statement said. “There have been no non-essential visits inside the facility.

“Following the initial outbreak of infection across Massachusetts in March and April, our facility was free of the virus for more than three months,” according to the statement. “Maples was found to be in compliance as of our most recent Department of Public Health infection control survey. Unfortunately, despite our tireless efforts, the virus reappeared in late August.”

While town officials know the outbreak remains tied to the facility, they’re pushing residents to take all precautions.

“We feel it’s imperative residents know that these cases are tied to one cluster in one facility; however, we are taking these numbers very seriously and are urging everyone, please, to closely follow COVID-19 guidance to protect themselves and others,” Town Administrator Kevin Sweet said in the release.

The town’s school district is continuing with its hybrid learning model despite the outbreak.