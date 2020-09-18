2 Chainz, 6lack, and Jhene Aiko Join the Feed Your City Challenge!

On Saturday, September 19, 2 Chainz, 6lack, Quality Control Music Group, and Jhene Aiko’s Social Justice Collective join Feed Your City Challenge (FYCC) to donate fresh groceries, PPE items, and get the community registered to vote. In its eighth stop on its nationwide campaign, FYCC is heading to Atlanta to combat the adverse effects COVID19 has had on minority communities where people of color are twice as likely to die from the virus.

With a simple mission statement, ‘to serve underserved communities,’ ‘Feed Your City Challenge’ continues feeding those in need while challenging more cities to join. Previous events around the country included Norfolk, VA with recording artist Pusha T; Petersburg VA with recording artist Trey Songz; Brooklyn, NY with music executive Steven Victor in honor of Pop-Smoke; Oakland, CA with Grammy award-winning (and Oscar-nominated), producer/singer/songwriter Raphael Saadiq; Los Angeles, CA with Grammy award-winning multi-platinum producer Mustard, singer Jhene Aiko and Grammy award-winning artist Roddy Ricch; Miami, FL with Grammy-nominated rapper/songwriter, entrepreneur, and record executive, Rick Ross; and Port Arthur, TX with retired NBA player and ESPN host Stephen Jackson.

