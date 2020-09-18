18 Celebrity Instagrams You Probably Missed This Week

Here’s what you might’ve missed!
Here’s what some of Hollywood’s biggest celebrities have been up to this week:
3.
Elizabeth Gillies and Michael Corcoran tied the knot.
5.
Pink opened up about her “awful” and “wonderful” marriage to Carey Hart.
6.
Tom Felton surprised fans by wearing Gryffindor merch.
7.
Ashley Benson met up with her former Pretty Little Liars costars, Shay Mitchell and Troian Bellisario.
8.
Kim Raver and Kevin McKidd suited up for the new season of Grey’s Anatomy.
10.
Ciara showed fans how her family supports Russell Wilson when he’s on the field.
15.
Meagan Good took an effortless selfie.
17.
Meg Thee Stallion introduced her new puppy to the world.
18.
And Mario supplied a thirst trap for anyone feeling a little parched.
Daily
