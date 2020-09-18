13 former SEC players highlighted in WNBA playoffs

22 minutes ago
SEC Staff
Birmingham, Ala. — The WNBA Playoffs tipped on Tuesday, and 13 former SEC players highlighted the rosters.
Included on those rosters are two award winners in A’ja Wilson and Candace Parker. Former Gamecock Wilson averaged 20.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks this year for Las Vegas. She was named WNBA Player of the Year by both the league and Associated Press.. Parker, a star for the Lady Vols, was named Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year. In her 13th season, Parker averaged 14.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1.2 steals.
The first round featured the No. 5 seed Phoenix Mercury defeating the No. 8 seed Washington Mystics, 85-84 and No. 7 seed Connecticut Sun defeating No. 6 seed Chicago Sky, 94-81.
In the second round, the Connecticut Sun defeated the No. 3 seed Los Angeles Sparks, 7-59, while the the No. 4 seed Minnesota Lynx defeated the Mercury, 80-79.
The first and second rounds were single elimination, and teams were reseeded after both rounds.
The Las Vegas Aces and the Seattle Storm are seeded No. 1 and 2, respectively, and received a double bye into the semifinal round. The semifinals feature a best-of-five format, with the No. 1 overall seed (Las Vegas) playing Connecticut and the No. 2 overall seed (Seattle) meeting the Lynx. The No. 1 and 2 seeds will host Games 1, 2 and 5, and the lower-seeded teams will host Games 3 and 4 in their respective series.
The WNBA Finals remain best-of-five and follow the same 2-2-1 format.
Below is a list of all former SEC players on playoff rosters:
Chicago
Sydney Colson, Texas A,amp;M
Diamond DeShields, Tennessee
Connecticut
DeWanna Bonner, Auburn
Theresa Plaisance, LSU
Las Vegas
Cierra Burdick, Tennessee
A’ja Wilson, South Carolina
Los Angeles
Seimone Augustus, LSU
Candace Parker, Tennessee
Minnesota
Sylvia Fowles, LSU
Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, South Carolina
Phoenix
Sophie Cunningham, Missouri
Seattle
Mercedes Russell, Tennessee
Washington
Alaina Coates, South Carolina