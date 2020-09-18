13 former SEC players highlighted in WNBA playoffs

SEC Staff

Photo: SEC Staff

Birmingham, Ala. — The WNBA Playoffs tipped on Tuesday, and 13 former SEC players highlighted the rosters.

Included on those rosters are two award winners in A’ja Wilson and Candace Parker. Former Gamecock Wilson averaged 20.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks this year for Las Vegas. She was named WNBA Player of the Year by both the league and Associated Press.. Parker, a star for the Lady Vols, was named Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year. In her 13th season, Parker averaged 14.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1.2 steals.

The first round featured the No. 5 seed Phoenix Mercury defeating the No. 8 seed Washington Mystics, 85-84 and No. 7 seed Connecticut Sun defeating No. 6 seed Chicago Sky, 94-81.

In the second round, the Connecticut Sun defeated the No. 3 seed Los Angeles Sparks, 7-59, while the the No. 4 seed Minnesota Lynx defeated the Mercury, 80-79.

The first and second rounds were single elimination, and teams were reseeded after both rounds.

The Las Vegas Aces and the Seattle Storm are seeded No. 1 and 2, respectively, and received a double bye into the semifinal round. The semifinals feature a best-of-five format, with the No. 1 overall seed (Las Vegas) playing Connecticut and the No. 2 overall seed (Seattle) meeting the Lynx. The No. 1 and 2 seeds will host Games 1, 2 and 5, and the lower-seeded teams will host Games 3 and 4 in their respective series.

The WNBA Finals remain best-of-five and follow the same 2-2-1 format.

Below is a list of all former SEC players on playoff rosters:

Chicago

Sydney Colson, Texas A,amp;M

Diamond DeShields, Tennessee

Connecticut

DeWanna Bonner, Auburn

Theresa Plaisance, LSU

Las Vegas

Cierra Burdick, Tennessee

A’ja Wilson, South Carolina

Los Angeles

Seimone Augustus, LSU

Candace Parker, Tennessee

Minnesota

Sylvia Fowles, LSU

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, South Carolina

Phoenix

Sophie Cunningham, Missouri

Seattle

Mercedes Russell, Tennessee

Washington

Alaina Coates, South Carolina