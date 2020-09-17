Your Friday Briefing

A second wave of coronavirus across Europe

The World Health Organization on Thursday warned of a “very serious” resurgence of the coronavirus across Europe but said that transmission could be contained by local rather than national measures. “We have a very serious situation unfolding before us,” Hans Kluge, the W.H.O.’s regional director for Europe, said. “Weekly cases have now exceeded those reported when the pandemic first peaked in Europe in March.”

The number of virus cases has increased by more than 10 percent in the past two weeks in over half the countries of Europe. In seven of those countries, the number of cases has doubled. The region has recorded at least 220,000 deaths from the virus.

In France, cities including Lyon and Nice have experienced a worrying rise in cases and will have to enact new restrictions on public gatherings. The country’s rate per capita of new cases over the last seven days is currently one of the highest in Europe, with 91 cases per 100,000 residents, up from 10 at the end of July.