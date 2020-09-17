YFN Lucci Accidentally Fires a Loaded Gun During Music Video Filming

Instagram

In a video that circulates online, the ‘Wet’ rapper is seen being given the weapon as he thought it was just a prop and told by a nearby crew member not to pull the trigger.

Rapper YFN Lucci almost made a big scene while filming a music video for his new song. In a video that circulated online, the “Everyday We Lit” spitter was seen accidentally firing off a round from a semi-automatic gun, which happened to be loaded, during the filming.

The footage, which was obtained by TMZ, saw Lucci being given the weapon. A nearby crew member told him not to pull the trigger, though he did anyway as he thought it was just a prop. He was surprised by his own action as he and other three men standing near him scrambled away. Luckily, no one was hit by the bullet since Lucci pointed the gun to the studio floor.

The outlet noted that Lucci might get in trouble with this due to entertainment industry’s “very strict rules” about prop weapons. Shortly after the video hit the web, Lucci’s longtime foe Young Thug caught wind of the video and commented, “Put down that gun son.”

Fans in the comment section also blasted Lucci and his team for having a loaded gun on set. “Why have a loaded gun on a shoot??” one questioned. Meanwhile, someone else suggested that it was the first time for Lucci to hold a gun. “You can tell he never held a gun before,” the person wrote.

Further trolling Lucci, one user said, “Nikkas out here rap n talk bout shooting guns but don’t even know how to load n unload it.” Another fan added, “He looks like he’d accidentally shoot himself they way he holding it.”

Some fans also brought up Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion‘s shooting drama in the comment section. “Damn Tory you ain’t the only one aiming for the feet,” one joked, while someone else said, “She almost got that Meagan The Stallion on her foot.”