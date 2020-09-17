Yankees make MLB history as they keep hitting home runs vs. Blue Jays

The Yankees are taking the phrase “Hit ’em in bunches” to an absurd level this week.

The Bronx Bombers on Thursday set an MLB record for home runs in a series with their 17th, 18th and 19th against the Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium. New York set the mark as it was going deep five times in the fourth inning of Game 3 of the set, which itself tied a major league record last reached by the Nationals in 2017.

Brett Gardner, DJ LeMahieu, Luke Voit, Gleyber Torres and Giancarlo Stanton all circled the bases in the frame against Toronto reliever Chase Anderson.

Gary Sanchez added No. 19 in the seventh inning.

Per YES Network, last year’s Yankees hit 16 homers in a series to match the 2019 Nats and the 1977 Red Sox, who did their damage against . . . the Yankees in June of that year.

As hot as the Yankees are right now, maybe they can turn the tables against the last-place Red Sox this weekend at Fenway Park.

All those home runs mean tons of runs, of course. New York had put up 43 on Toronto in two-plus games: 20 on Tuesday, 13 on Wednesday and 10 Thursday with more at-bats to go.

New York leads the American League with 88 home runs in 50 games after overtaking the White Sox this week.