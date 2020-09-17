Will the Oculus Quest 2 have a physical IPD slider?

Best answer: Yes, the Oculus Quest 2 features manual IPD adjustment via sliding lenses, but it relies on three presets — a change from the original Oculus Quest.
A trifecta bet with the Oculus Quest 2
The Oculus Quest 2, thankfully, still features physical IPD (inter-pupillary distance) adjustment for its lenses. Unlike the original Oculus Quest, however, the Oculus Quest 2 relies on three presets to get the job done. Users can slide the lenses themselves between presets simply labeled 1, 2, and 3 before placing the Oculus Quest 2 on their heads.
By default, the Oculus Quest 2 sits at the 2 preset, which should cover the average person’s IPD between 62-65mm. Sliding the lenses inward toward each other will move them to preset 1, which should cover folks with an IPD between 58-61mm. Subsequently, sliding the lenses away from each other to the furthest point, labeled 3, should cover users with IPD between 65-68mm.
Physically adjusting the lenses should mean users are less prone to accidentally adjusting the IPD while fitting the Oculus Quest 2 to their heads.
Alienating wider IPD on the Oculus Quest 2
Facebook is utilizing a single high-res LCD panel, which is a big step from the dual-OLED displays on the original Oculus Quest. Having a single display means the Oculus Quest 2 cannot be finely tuned to different IPD like the original Oculus Quest since a single display can’t be spread apart. Facebook has developed an industry-first physical IPD adjustment for the Oculus Quest 2’s single display, but the display advantages come with some negatives for users with a wider IPD.
Users with IPD over 69mm will have difficulty using the Oculus Quest 2 at all. All faces are different, so some users may have IPD higher than 70 and, for these folks, motion sickness is likely to occur while playing. That’s because your eyes will have to cross in order to properly see the virtual world, eventually resulting in headaches or other adverse effects.