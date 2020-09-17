Will the Oculus Quest 2 have a physical IPD slider?

Best answer: Yes, the Oculus Quest 2 features manual IPD adjustment via sliding lenses, but it relies on three presets — a change from the original Oculus Quest.

A trifecta bet with the Oculus Quest 2

The Oculus Quest 2, thankfully, still features physical IPD (inter-pupillary distance) adjustment for its lenses. Unlike the original Oculus Quest, however, the Oculus Quest 2 relies on three presets to get the job done. Users can slide the lenses themselves between presets simply labeled 1, 2, and 3 before placing the Oculus Quest 2 on their heads.

By default, the Oculus Quest 2 sits at the 2 preset, which should cover the average person’s IPD between 62-65mm. Sliding the lenses inward toward each other will move them to preset 1, which should cover folks with an IPD between 58-61mm. Subsequently, sliding the lenses away from each other to the furthest point, labeled 3, should cover users with IPD between 65-68mm.

Physically adjusting the lenses should mean users are less prone to accidentally adjusting the IPD while fitting the Oculus Quest 2 to their heads.

Alienating wider IPD on the Oculus Quest 2