We Have The First Listen Of Tyga, Saweetie & YG’s New Song ‘Money Mouf’| Exclusive

Okay! Tyga, Saweetie, and YG linked up for a song, “Money Mouf”, and we have the first listen of what it sounds like!

“Money Mouf” got that classic Tyga sound that stays having you ready to twerk sumn’, and Saweetie and YG hopping on the track definitely added some razzle dazzle on it too!

Do y’all think “Money Mouf” is a bopiana from this first listen Roommates? You can hear the full track later tonight as it drops at midnight!!

Check out some of the other music that dropped today, Roommates!

August Alsina dropped the music video for his song ‘Entanglement’ *looking eyes*

Moneybagg Yo dropped the ‘Said Sum Remix’ featuring Da Baby and The City Girls!

Papoose also dropped a new single ‘Kickback’ and came with the wordplay!

