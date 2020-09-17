Watch Tyra Banks Teach Drew Barrymore How to Smize With a Mask

“Now, a smize doesn’t just mean ‘I’m fierce,'” she explained. “A smize means, ‘Thank you.’ Or, ‘You go first.’ Or, ‘I’m going to be here for you during this difficult time that you are going through right now.'”

One thing that may make you smize—or even downright smile? The name of Tyra’s new ice cream line. SMIZE Cream, heading to shelves this fall, is all natural, super premium ice cream with an edible cookie dough surprise in every container. Just make sure you can safely remove your face mask before snacking.