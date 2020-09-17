Warriors’ Kerr: Thompson ‘looks fantastic’ amid recovery

Klay Thompson was forced to miss the entire 2019-20 NBA season after tearing his ACL in last year’s finals and any time someone has to recover from that severe of an injury, there are naturally concerns about whether they’ll be the same player they were pre-injury. Well, fear not, Warriors fans, as coach Steve Kerr says that Klay looks “fantastic” and is on track to be ready for the 2021 season.

“I saw Klay yesterday, and he looks fantastic,” Kerr said on the Legends of Sport podcast. “He’s strong and moving really well and feeling really confident and excited about the camp. He’s where he should be. … He’s ready to roll.”

After five straight finals appearances, resulting in three championships, the Warriors swung to the other side of the NBA pendulum, owning the worst record in the league thanks to Klay’s absence and Steph Curry missing most of the season after breaking his hand last November. But with Klay and Curry, the most lethal shooting backcourt in NBA history, set to return fully healthy to begin the season, the Warriors should once again be considered favorites to win yet another title.

Of course, there’s a chance that this is just Kerr trying to hype up one of his best players as he attempts to return to the court for the first time in over a year. But if Klay is back to his old self, opponents will have to try and slow down a sharpshooter who has made nearly 42 percent of his three-point attempts over his career.