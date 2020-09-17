Warriors GM not interested in joining 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers were among the most disappointing teams in the NBA bubble, as they were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round and seemed to have regressed from where they were at as a team a year ago.

In an attempt to right the ship, the team is reportedly looking to add a president of basketball operations to work alongside GM Elton Brand. At the top of the team’s wish list is Warriors GM Bob Myers but according to the Philadelphia Enquirer, Myers is not at all interested in leaving Golden State to join the 76ers.

Myers being linked to front office openings is nothing new, as he is one of the most highly-coveted minds in the NBA, helping construct the Warriors’ roster that went to five straight NBA finals, winning three. But so far, the interest has appeared to be unrequited, as Myers seems more than happy to stay with the Warriors, especially with Klay Thompson and Steph Curry expected to be fully healthy for the start of the 2021 season.

So if Myers is out, who could the 76ers bring in? According to sources, it’s the usual suspects, including Daryl Morey (who Rockets ownership says is staying with the team), Sam Presti, Dennis Lindsey and David Griffin. Whoever lands the job will have a tremendous amount of pressure, as the 76ers have two of the best young talents in the NBA in Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons but have little to show for it in the playoffs.