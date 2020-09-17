Virginia Tech-Virginia football game rescheduled for Dec. 12

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Thursday that Saturday’s game between Virginia Tech and the University of Virginia held at Virginia Tech’s Lane Stadium in Blacksburg has been postponed to Dec. 12 because of positive coronavirus tests and subsequent quarantining of Virginia Tech personnel.

Virginia Tech first announced the game’s postponement last Saturday.

Per Andrea Adelson of ESPN, Virginia Tech requested the schedule change upon discovering that the program didn’t have enough available players for this weekend. The school did not disclose how many individuals within the football team tested positive or are self-isolating out of precaution.

Virginia Tech halted football practices for five days because of the outbreak but returned to the field on Wednesday. The Hokies are next scheduled to face NC State on Sept. 26.

Virginia hopes to play Duke that same day.

Earlier on Thursday, the Charlotte 49ers were forced to cancel Saturday’s game versus the North Carolina Tar Heels because of positive coronavirus test results and quarantine guidelines.