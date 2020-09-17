Vidyut Jammwal indulges in some junk food for a change

Vidyut Jammwal is one of the fittest stars in the industry. The actor is extremely passionate about looking after his body and makes sure his diet and workout routine help him remain in the best of shape. But, Vidyut’s latest posts proves that you can have some fun while looking after yourself as well.

Earlier today, Vidyut took to social media and shared a picture of him enjoying a hardcore junk meal. Yes, even we were just as surprised when we saw the picture of the actor enjoying a burger with some fries but turns out that Vidyut does like to indulge from time to time. Interestingly, the entire meal was vegan i.e plant-based and Vidyut even put up a sticker on the picture which said, “Plant power”. Take a look at the post below.

Vidyut earned critical acclaim for his last release Khuda Haafiz which had an OTT release. The film also featured Shivaleeka Oberoi in lead.