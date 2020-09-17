Venezuela’s Maduro says election delay to meet EU request ‘impossible’ By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . FILE PHOTO: Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro speaks during an event with the youth of Venezuela’s United Socialist Party in Caracas

CARACAS () – Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday said it would be “impossible” to delay parliamentary elections planned for Dec. 6, after the European Union suggested pushing back the vote to meet conditions for the bloc to send an observer mission.

The EU last week said there was not enough time left for it to send observers, at Venezuela’s invitation. Maduro is eager to win international recognition for the poll, which the domestic opposition and the United States have said will likely be rigged in favor of the ruling socialist party.

“It is impossible because there is a very clear constitutional mandate,” Maduro said in a state television address. “We want to have a good relationship with the European Union, but Washington does not let them.”

Relations between Caracas and Washington have deteriorated in recent years. The U.S. government has sanctioned Venezuela’s state oil company to pressure Maduro – who it said is a dictator usurping power that rigged his 2018 re-election – to resign.

Maduro has said the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is seeking to oust him in a coup to seize control of the OPEC member’s large reserves.

Maduro’s government has systematically ignored the legislature’s rulings since an opposition coalition won control of the body in late 2015.

Venezuela’s constitution requires a new vote to be held every five years. Most mainstream opposition parties have vowed to boycott the election, arguing the Maduro-friendly Supreme Court has appointed loyalists to the electoral regulator and installed shadow allies to lead top opposition parties.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR