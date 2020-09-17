VeChain offers services to 130 firms in China as food safety alliance member By Cointelegraph

VeChain offers services to 130 firms in China as food safety alliance member
The VeChain Foundation has joined the China Animal Health And Food Safety Alliance as a council member.
According to a Sept. 17 announcement, VeChain is “the sole public blockchain technology provider in the alliance” and will offer technical and infrastructure support. There are more than 130 companies in the alliance, including Chinese subsidiaries of Starbucks (NASDAQ:), McDonald’s (NYSE:), and Walmart (NYSE:).
