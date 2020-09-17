‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum Stassi Schroeder Admits She Was ‘a Karen’ Following Racism Controversy

Instagram

In a new interview, the 37-year-old TV star, who is currently pregnant with a daughter, reveals that she’s taking classes to educate herself about systemic racism.

–

Stassi Schroeder has learned a lot from the controversy surrounding her racially sensitive remarks which cost her a gig on “Vanderpump Rules“. In a new interview, Stassi reveals that she’s taking classes to educate herself about systemic racism.

“People expected me to just understand everything immediately and things like that take time,” Stassi shared in the Thursday, September 17 episode of “The Tamron Hall Show”.” And I felt like it would be better for me to take the time to get a greater understanding of everything and the issues before I opened my mouth again.”

She later admitted, “I’m someone who messed up quite a few times. I am the reason why I am in this situation. I think a lot of people wanted me to focus on cancel culture and whether I was a victim or not but it’s not how I feel at all.”

Stassi, who lost endorsements and had her podcast “Straight Up With Stassi” being dropped from all platforms, added that she never felt that she was racist, though she didn’t think she was anti-racist. The 32-year-old TV personality went on to share that she has since educated herself by hiring a diversity coach. “I am so embarrassed that I even had those thoughts much less put it out there. I was that Karen, I was a Karen,” she said.

“I didn’t understand that just because something wasn’t about race for me, doesn’t mean it’s not about race for the other person,” Stassi explained. “Because I’m bringing my experience as a white privileged woman to this situation, and she’s bringing her experience as a Black woman into this situation. And because it’s about race for her, it is about race. And that’s something that I’ve realized.”

“It is absolutely my fault that I didn’t know better, but the issue is I did not know better,” she continued. Saying that she wanted to be a “better person” for her unborn daughter, Stassi added, “I want to be a part of the solution, I’ve been a part of the problem for years now. And I’ve recognized that. That’s why I say I don’t feel like I’m a victim of cancel culture. People want me to be mad at it and I’m not, I needed it.”





Alongside Kristen Doute, Stassi was fired from “Vanderpump Rules” after she was accused of racial profiling by former co-star Faith Stowers. She later issued apology on Instagram, writing, “It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better. I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused.”