Urmilla Matondkar lashes at Kangana Ranaut’s for her ‘Mumbai is PoK’ statement



After Jaya Bachchan raised her voice in Parliament against people who are out to malign the film industry, it’s now Urmila Matondkar who has jumped into the fray. She questioned Kangana Ranaut’s motive. And wondered why the actress was feeling unsafe in the city after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Why didn’t she feel unsafe in the city earlier? The fact that Kangana compared Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir also didn’t go down well with the former actress.

Speaking to a news channel yesterday, Urmila took offence to Kangana’s statemnet that 99 percent of the film industry was into drugs. Urmila said that Kangana’s hometown Himachal is one of the biggest origins of drugs. Her worries about drugs should start from her own state.

She further added that if the Queen actress knew about the drug trail in the industry, why didn’t she inform the police earlier?

Kangana of course, didn’t take kindly to Urmila’s statements. She retaliatd by calling Urmila a soft-porn actress. Looks like the war of words have just begun. We’ll keep you posted on this.