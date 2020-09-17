U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.47% By .com

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5

© . U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.47%

.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the declined 0.47%, while the index fell 0.84%, and the index declined 1.27%.

The best performers of the session on the were Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:), which rose 2.56% or 0.93 points to trade at 37.21 at the close. Meanwhile, Dow Inc (NYSE:) added 2.56% or 1.27 points to end at 50.97 and Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:) was up 1.83% or 2.76 points to 153.87 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:), which fell 2.92% or 5.85 points to trade at 194.83 at the close. Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:) declined 2.42% or 6.07 points to end at 244.53 and Nike Inc (NYSE:) was down 1.88% or 2.23 points to 116.36.

The top performers on the S,amp;P 500 were Mosaic Co (NYSE:) which rose 6.41% to 19.26, MetLife Inc (NYSE:) which was up 4.49% to settle at 39.32 and General Electric Company (NYSE:) which gained 4.44% to close at 7.05.

The worst performers were Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 7.58% to 298.02 in late trade, American Tower Corp (NYSE:) which lost 4.77% to settle at 250.73 and NetApp Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 4.28% to 43.18 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 39.59% to 8.110, Herman Miller Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 33.48% to settle at 34.55 and Ebang International Holdings (NASDAQ:) which gained 32.54% to close at 10.59.

The worst performers were Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:) which was down 26.13% to 14.12 in late trade, Qurate Retail Inc Series B (NASDAQ:) which lost 23.96% to settle at 12.47 and Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was down 23.64% to 28.10 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1860 to 1191 and 104 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1574 fell and 1235 advanced, while 117 ended unchanged.

Shares in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 1.83% or 2.76 to 153.87. Shares in Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 39.59% or 2.300 to 8.110. Shares in Ebang International Holdings (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; gaining 32.54% or 2.60 to 10.59.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P 500 options, was up 1.61% to 26.46.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.96% or 19.00 to $1951.50 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October rose 2.04% or 0.82 to hit $40.98 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract fell 0.07% or 0.03 to trade at $43.27 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.01% to 1.1845, while USD/JPY rose 0.01% to 104.75.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.22% at 92.918.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR