U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.47% By .com

© . U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.47%



.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the declined 0.47%, while the index fell 0.84%, and the index declined 1.27%.

The best performers of the session on the were Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:), which rose 2.56% or 0.93 points to trade at 37.21 at the close. Meanwhile, Dow Inc (NYSE:) added 2.56% or 1.27 points to end at 50.97 and Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:) was up 1.83% or 2.76 points to 153.87 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:), which fell 2.92% or 5.85 points to trade at 194.83 at the close. Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:) declined 2.42% or 6.07 points to end at 244.53 and Nike Inc (NYSE:) was down 1.88% or 2.23 points to 116.36.

The top performers on the S,amp;P 500 were Mosaic Co (NYSE:) which rose 6.41% to 19.26, MetLife Inc (NYSE:) which was up 4.49% to settle at 39.32 and General Electric Company (NYSE:) which gained 4.44% to close at 7.05.

The worst performers were Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 7.58% to 298.02 in late trade, American Tower Corp (NYSE:) which lost 4.77% to settle at 250.73 and NetApp Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 4.28% to 43.18 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 39.59% to 8.110, Herman Miller Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 33.48% to settle at 34.55 and Ebang International Holdings (NASDAQ:) which gained 32.54% to close at 10.59.

The worst performers were Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:) which was down 26.13% to 14.12 in late trade, Qurate Retail Inc Series B (NASDAQ:) which lost 23.96% to settle at 12.47 and Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was down 23.64% to 28.10 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1860 to 1191 and 104 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1574 fell and 1235 advanced, while 117 ended unchanged.

Shares in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 1.83% or 2.76 to 153.87. Shares in Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 39.59% or 2.300 to 8.110. Shares in Ebang International Holdings (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; gaining 32.54% or 2.60 to 10.59.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P 500 options, was up 1.61% to 26.46.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.96% or 19.00 to $1951.50 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October rose 2.04% or 0.82 to hit $40.98 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract fell 0.07% or 0.03 to trade at $43.27 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.01% to 1.1845, while USD/JPY rose 0.01% to 104.75.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.22% at 92.918.