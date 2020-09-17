Tyga Follows Cardi B and Bella Thorne’s Footsteps in Joining OnlyFans

Instagram/WENN/Instagram/Avalon

In an introduction clip to his page on the adults-only social media site, the ‘Rack City’ rapper showcases himself partying at home with lots of ladies in lingerie and bikinis.

–

Rapper Tyga has become the latest celebrity to join adults-only video site OnlyFans.

The hitmaker made the announcement on his Instagram account on Wednesday (September 16) and now joins the likes of Cardi B, Bella Thorne and Pia Mia among the stars who are offering fans racy and titillating footage for a fee.

“I got fans, We ’bout to have fun,” he captioned a video introduction to his new page.

“Yo, what’s poppin? It’s Tyga, welcome to my OnlyFans,” he said in the accompanying video, showcasing himself partying at home with lots of ladies in lingerie and bikinis. “I like you I don’t give af bout yo bf (boyfriend),” Tyga wrote in his OnlyFans page description, which subscribers can sign up to for $14.95 (£11.50)-a-month.

Meanwhile, Bella and singer Pia Mia have teased an OnlyFans collaboration after posting a shot of themselves hanging out on their social media accounts on Wednesday, September 16.

“Does anybody remember us dancing at Millennium when we were 12 bc if you do… it wasn’t us @bellathorne,” Pia captioned the shot on her Instagram account. The old friends also collaborated on the song “Bubblegum Boy” way back in 2011.

Pia Mia teased her OnlyFans collaboration with Bella Thorne.

Pia recently launched her OnlyFans account with a sexy lingerie photo.