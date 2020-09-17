Home Entertainment Trina Braxton On David Adefeso’s Abuse Claims: I’m Keeping My Opinions To...

Trina Braxton On David Adefeso’s Abuse Claims: I’m Keeping My Opinions To Myself!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Trina Braxton sat down for an interview, where she was asked about the recent claims David Adefeso, the ex-boyfriend of Tamar Braxton, made against her.

“Well, I thought I thought it was a [lot] and I thought it was unnecessary but I think it’s important for me to keep my opinions to myself because it’s not gonna be pleasant,” she said.

Adefeso claimed Tamar had been physically abusive. But those around Tamar say he was controlling and had even threatened her.

RELATED ARTICLES

©