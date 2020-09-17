Trina Braxton On David Adefeso’s Abuse Claims: I’m Keeping My Opinions To Myself!!

Trina Braxton sat down for an interview, where she was asked about the recent claims David Adefeso, the ex-boyfriend of Tamar Braxton, made against her.

“Well, I thought I thought it was a [lot] and I thought it was unnecessary but I think it’s important for me to keep my opinions to myself because it’s not gonna be pleasant,” she said.

Adefeso claimed Tamar had been physically abusive. But those around Tamar say he was controlling and had even threatened her.

Vivica A. Fox asked Trina how Tamar is holding up.

“Better. She’s better, you know we’re continuing to pray. You know, but a lot of people want to know and a lot of people ask, and I and I get it because people they they want to know because they care, um but the one thing that that Tamar has asked us is to allow her to tell her own story,” Trina responded.