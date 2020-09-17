‘Tom and I are fine’: Bruce Arians addresses rumors of tension with Tom Brady after critical comments

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians took a relaxed approach after being asked about critical comments from Brett Favre, insisting his relationship with Tom Brady was “fine”.

Brady had a less than ideal debut with the Bucs on Sunday, throwing two interceptions in a 34-23 road loss to NFC South rivals the New Orleans Saints.

Arians did not hold back in his post-game assessment, suggesting the six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback was at fault for a miscommunication with star wideout Mike Evans and describing his throw on a pick-six as a “bad decision”.

The following day he retracted his comment about the first interception, concluding Evans had in fact made the error.

Green Bay Packers legend Favre took issue with Arians, saying Brady was “the last person you want to call out after the first game of the year” and that “dissension could easily enter quickly” unless there was a mutual truce between the two.

Favre also suggested Arians, who is typically forthright with his views in the media, may wish to consider Bill Belichick’s approach of keeping criticism in-house, adding he did not see any good that could come from calling out “the biggest acquisition maybe in football history”.

But Arians insisted all was well with Brady both at the stadium on gameday and ever since at the team facility.

“Tom and I are fine,” he told reporters, per ESPN, when asked about pointing out the 43-year-old’s mistakes. “I don’t really care what other people think. So it’s just what he and I think. We left the stadium fine. We showed up [on Wednesday] fine. There ain’t nothin’ to talk about.”

In his comments, Favre also accepted it was Arians’ call to make and that Belichick’s formula was not the only successful approach.

Arians was additionally asked about how quickly the Bucs were being written off after just one disappointing game and pointed out the team had been subject to similar extremes in the offseason.

“I was amused when they handed us the Lombardi trophy in July. But, yeah, it’s part of the business,” Arians said. “You go with it. It’s one week at a time, one day at a time. We win a few games, everybody will be back on the bandwagon, happy! It’s just part of the game.”

Brady will have another go at earning his first win in a Bucs uniform with another divisional matchup this week, as his team host the Carolina Panthers.