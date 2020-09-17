Titans will allow fans at home games in October

The Tennessee Titans announced that they will be allowing fans to attend their three home games in October and may continue to increase capacity later in the season.

“We are thrilled to welcome fans back to Nissan Stadium and can’t thank Mayor Cooper and the Metro Nashville Public Health Department enough for their collaboration in making this possible,” Titans president and CEO Burke Nihill said in a statement. “The health and safety of our fans, players and staff remains our top priority and we felt like a gradual capacity plan was the right call, knowing that we may need to be flexible as time goes on. We feel confident that our Safe Stadium Plan will give everyone a safe and comfortable experience as they return to our gates.”

The Titans are scheduled to host the Steelers, Bills and Texans in October and will allow an increased percentage of Nissan Stadium’s full capacity (69,143) for those games. Ten percent of fans for the Steelers game on Oct. 4, 12.5% for the Bills game on Oct. 11, and 15% for the Texans game on Oct. 18. If the situation proves sustainable, attendance could reach 21%, which is approximately 14,500 fans.

Teams are still attempting to figure out the best strategy for fans coming to games in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. While most teams did not have fans for Week 1, the Jaguars and Chiefs both had fans at limited capacity for their home openers. The Cowboys and Browns are planning to have fans at home games and other teams will begin having fans starting in October.