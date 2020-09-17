The ‘One-time All-NBA First teamers’ quiz

The NBA announced its All-NBA teams on Wednesday. LeBron James made the first team for the 17th time in his career, breaking a tie with Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most all time. His Lakers teammate Anthony Davis also made the first team, marking the first time since the 2006-07 season that teammates have made the All-NBA first team. Giannis Antetokounmpo, the league’s likely MVP, made his second All-NBA first team, while James Harden made the first team for the fourth season in a row. Luka Doncic rounded out the list, becoming just the fifth player in league history to make the All-NBA first team at 21 years of age or younger.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. This will likely be one of many All-NBA teams for Luka, but as of right now, he is part of an exclusive group. In the NBA’s shot clock era (1954 to present), 36 players have made the All-NBA First Team one time and one time only. With that in mind, how many of those 36 can you name in eight minutes?

Good luck!