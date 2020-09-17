‘The Mandalorian’ Sweeps Third Night

After three out of four nights of the prizegiving events, the ‘Star Wars’ spin-off leads the race, while ‘Watchmen’ and ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ are in tie with four trophies each.
“Star Wars” spin-off “The Mandalorian” was the big winner at the third of four nightly Creative Arts Emmy Awards celebrations on Wednesday night (September 16.
The acclaimed Disney+ series picked up five honours to lead the Emmys race so far, while “Watchmen” picked up four trophies to tie with second-placed “RuPaul’s Drag Race“, which picked up two awards on Monday and another pair on Tuesday night.
Wednesday’s categories included cinematography, editing and production design to costumes and hairstyling.
The four-night virtual prizegiving will wrap up on Thursday and there will be a live ceremony celebrating all the winners on Saturday night, on the eve of the Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on Sunday, September 20.
The Creative Arts Emmy Awards night three winners list is:
- Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More): “The Handmaid’s Tale” – Episode: “Household” (Hulu)
- Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour): “The Mandalorian” – Episode: “Chapter 1: The Mandalorian” (Disney+)
- Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation: “The Mandalorian” – Episode: “Chapter 1: The Mandalorian” (Disney+)
- Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour): “Stranger Things” – Episode: “Chapter Eight: The Battle Of Starcourt” (Netflix)
- Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie: “Watchmen” – Episode: “This Extraordinary Being” (HBO)
- Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation: “The Mandalorian” – Episode: “Chapter 2: The Child” (Disney+)
- Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series or Movie: “Watchmen” – Episode: “A God Walks In To Abar” (HBO)
- Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series: “Succession” – Episode: “This Is Not For Tears” (HBO)
- Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series: “One Day At A Time” – Episode: “Boundaries” (Pop TV))
- Outstanding Period Costumes: “The Crown” – Episode: “Cri De Coeur” (Netflix)
- Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes: “Watchmen” – Episode: “It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice” (HBO)
- Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or Special: “Star Trek: Picard” – Episode: “Absolute Candor” (CBS All Access)
- Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-prosthetic): “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – Episode: “It’s Comedy Or Cabbage” (Amazon Prime Video)
- Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling: “Black-ish” – Episode: “Hair Day” (ABC)
- Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-camera Series (Half-hour): “The Mandalorian” – Episode: “Chapter 7: The Reckoning” (Disney+)
- Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-camera Series: “The Ranch” – Episode: “It Ain’t My Fault” (Netflix)
- Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie: “Watchmen” – Episode: “This Extraordinary Being”, (HBO)
- Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role: “Vikings” – Episode: “The Best Laid Plans” (History)
- Outstanding Special Visual Effects: “The Mandalorian” – Episode: “Chapter 2: The Child” (Disney+)