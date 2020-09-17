‘The Mandalorian’ Sweeps Third Night

Disney+

After three out of four nights of the prizegiving events, the ‘Star Wars’ spin-off leads the race, while ‘Watchmen’ and ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ are in tie with four trophies each.

“Star Wars” spin-off “The Mandalorian” was the big winner at the third of four nightly Creative Arts Emmy Awards celebrations on Wednesday night (September 16.

The acclaimed Disney+ series picked up five honours to lead the Emmys race so far, while “Watchmen” picked up four trophies to tie with second-placed “RuPaul’s Drag Race“, which picked up two awards on Monday and another pair on Tuesday night.

Wednesday’s categories included cinematography, editing and production design to costumes and hairstyling.

The four-night virtual prizegiving will wrap up on Thursday and there will be a live ceremony celebrating all the winners on Saturday night, on the eve of the Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on Sunday, September 20.

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards night three winners list is: