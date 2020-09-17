‘The Godfather’-Inspired Series Developed at Streaming Service

Paramount Pictures

A new web series inspired by the classic gangster movie fronted by Marlon Brando and Al Pacino has been in the works with the original producer as an executive producer.

A series inspired by “The Godfather” is in the works as part of a rebranding of CBS ALL ACCESS as Paramount Plus.

Set to launch next year (21), one of the new network’s big show will be “The Offer“, a scripted limited event series based on Oscar-winning producer Al Ruddy’s experiences of making the classic gangster film.

The 10-episode project will be co-written and executive produced by Escape at Dannemora screenwriter Michael Tolkin, while Ruddy will serve as executive producer.

Also among the new offerings at the network are a reboot of “The Game“, a spin-off of sitcom “Girlfriends“, featuring Mara Brock Akil, and CIA drama series “Lioness“.