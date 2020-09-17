Hazel E is a married woman and we have the first official photos of the nuptials between her and De’Von Waller, which took place back in October 2019.

Hazel and De’Von tied the knot in front of their family and friends in Texas, and there was a camera crew there to capture the special moment, which viewers will get to see soon.

As we previously reported, Hazel and De’Von first got engaged last October. At the time of their engagement, Hazel said, “I’m forever grateful for you helping me center myself and focus on my heart & helping me embrace real, true love, without 0 intentions.”

In December 2019 the couple announced they were expecting their first child together, and in June they welcomed their adorable baby girl Ava Dior Waller.

Fans recently had the chance to take a look into Hazel and De’Von’s relationship as they starred on the latest season of We Tv’s hit series “Marriage Bootcamp: Hip Hop Edition.” At the beginning of the show’s season, the now-married couple addressed why they decided to join the show.

At the time, De’Von said, “We had a couple of issues I thought we needed to have a professional hear from.” Hazel interjected and added, “He got anger management issues, and I might be a little too bossy. So you know before we try to drive each other crazy or kill each other we decided ‘Marriage Bootcamp’ was the best alternative for us.”

During the show, they also revealed that they met throw Instagram, as they worked through their issues. Fast-forward to now, they are happily married with an adorable baby girl.

Congrats again to Hazel & De’Von!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

The post The First Look At Hazel E & De’Von Waller Tying The Knot! (Exclusive Photos) appeared first on The Shade Room.