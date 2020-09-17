The cost of Jodha Akbar’s set will surely leave you surprised

A period film like Jodha Akbar is no easy feat to pull off. Towering forts, large armies, and ancient traditions, a period film has to get plenty of things right while maintaining historic accuracy. Featuring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, this film is considered as a visual delight.

So, when Ashutosh Gowariker took up the challenge to bring a story set in the Mughal rule during the 1500s, he knew that it would be a daunting task. However, Gowariker successfully managed to recreate the grandeur of the time. The shooting of the film was done in Karjat where the production team had set up enormous sets to showcase massive palaces and battlefields. Set designer Nitin Desai took numerous pictures of Agra and Jaipur, which were used as reference points. The set at Karjat alone ended up costing approximately Rs. 12 crore to create.

But looking at how the film turned out to be, we can safely say Gowariker justified his spendings.