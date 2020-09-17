Taylor Swift Returns to Nashville to Live Debut ‘Betty’

CBS

The 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards was held on Wednesday, September 16, offering some stunning performances from famous faces in the country music scene. Among the performers was Blake Shelton who joined forces with girlfriend Gwen Stefani to bring happiness with their latest duet song “Happy Anywhere”.

“Hey guys, Blake here, and I hope everyone out there is doing their best to stay healthy,” Shelton said to the camera ahead of the performance as they filmed in front of a green-screened, virtual Bluebird Cafe from Los Angeles. “Gwen and I wish that we could be in Nashville tonight, but we couldn’t. But through the magic of television, voila! Welcome back to the Bluebird Cafe, everybody.”

Also performing that night was Taylor Swift. The “Cardigan” hitmaker made her return to the award-giving event for the first time in seven years. The pop star offered a live debut of “Betty” of her chart-topping album “Folklore”.

For her grand return to Nashville, Taylor opted to wear khaki pants and a sequined turtleneck top. She performed with just her guitar and a harmonica player against a black background. The country-turned-pop singer sang on the song, “Of I just showed up at your party…would you tell me to go straight to hell?” Taylor apparently changed the lyrics for ACM Awards 2020 as the original lyrics were, “Would you tell me to go f**k myself?”

Meanwhile, Morgan Wallen hit the 2020 ACM Awards stage to sing his 2018 single “Whiskey Glasses”. Although COVID-19 pandemic forced the 55th Academy of Country Music awards to have no public spectators in attendance, it didn’t stop the musician to give his all out as if he was there performing in front of live audience.

The night also saw Trisha Yearwood honoring late country stars by performing a beautiful rendition of “I’ll Carry You Home” during its In Memoriam segment. Backed up by three singers and accompanied with a piano, Trisha belted out the 2019 track in a beautiful champagne-colored, long-sleeve gown.

The song, which was featured on Trisha’s album “Every Girl”, was a perfect choice to remember country musicians who passed away this year. Among the fallen stars were John Prine, Joe Diffie, Kenny Rogers, Jan Howard, Justin Townes Earle, busbee and Charlie Daniels.

The award-giving event also saw performances from the likes Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Luke Bryan ,Kelsea Ballerini and Cade Foehner, the latter of whom was joined on stage by wife Gabby Barrett.