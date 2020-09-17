Tatiana Maslany to Play ‘She-Hulk’ in Disney Plus Series Adaptation

RELATED STORIES

Tatiana Maslany is looking a little green.

The Orphan Black actress has scored the title role in Disney+’s upcoming She-Hulk series, according to our sister site .

Maslany will lead the Marvel Comics adaptation as Jennifer Walters, a savvy lawyer and the cousin of Bruce Banner (better known as the Incredible Hulk). When Bruce performs an emergency blood transfusion on Jennifer after she suffers a life-threatening injury, she obtains some of his powers — but Jennifer doesn’t experience quite the same rage issues as her cousin does, allowing her to keep her job despite her transformation.

Kat Coiro (The Mick, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) is set to direct and executive-produce She-Hulk, while Jessica Gao (Rick and Morty) will lead the writers’ room, per . Though a She-Hulk series has been in the works at Disney+ since August 2019, there’s currently no timetable for a premiere date.

Maslany is best known for her five-season run on the sci-fi drama Orphan Black, in which she played multiple clones. She won a Primetime Emmy Award in 2016 for the show, in addition to nominations in 2015 and 2018.

Most recently, the actress appeared in the first season of HBO’s Perry Mason reboot, in which she played church leader Sister Alice McKeegan. Perry Mason was renewed for Season 2 earlier this summer, but it’s not yet clear if Maslany will be back.

Do you think Maslany is the right choice for She-Hulk? Tell us below!