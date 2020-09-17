Tatiana Maslany Joins The MCU As She-Hulk

Bradley Lamb
All the way back in 2019, Marvel announced a lineup of five upcoming Disney+ series to be part of Phase 4 of the MCU.


Chris Delmas / Getty Images

The shows, which include Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Wandavision, are highly anticipated.

One such series is She-Hulk, which will feature the last major Marvel character to be co-created by the late Stan Lee.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

She-Hulk, also knows as Jennifer Walters, is Bruce Banner’s cousin, a lawyer who works with a bunch of other Marvel characters. She gets similar powers to Bruce through an emergency blood transfusion from him, but unlike Bruce, she retains her intelligence and personality as the She-Hulk.


Fox Kids

Kat Coiro has already been appointed director of the pilot and executive producer of the series, while Rick and Morty writer Jessica Gao is set to run the writer’s room.

There’s not a whole lot known about the series, which is set to premiere in 2022. But today, Deadline broke the news that Tatiana Maslany is set to play the titular character.


Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

While Maslany has starred in a wide array of TV and film projects, you most likely know her from Orphan Black, a critically acclaimed sci-fi show that aired 2013-2017.


BBC

If you’ve never seen this show, GO WATCH IT NOW. It’s amazing.

On the show, Maslany played numerous clones to perfection, winning an Emmy for her performance back in 2016.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Well earned. I literally forgot that all her characters were played by one actor when I watched the show.

Fans who have seen Orphan Black and know Maslany’s talent and range are clearly ecstatic.

bro, I have been her fan since Orphan Black days. You don’t know how amazing her acting range is. Emmy Winner Tatiana Maslany is Jennifer fucking Walters. She is gonna play She-Hulk.

People are ESPECIALLY excited about Maslany joining an epic crew of badass Marvel ladies.

…And hoping that She-Hulk will share scenes with these ladies in future films.

The idea of Tatiana Maslany and Brie Larson having a scene together in the next Avengers movie just added five years to my life. #SheHulk

Especially Brie Larson, who plays Captain Marvel.

I just started thinking about Tatiana Maslany’s She-Hulk interacting with Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel and I might need to go lie down for a while

But it’s not just fans who are excited — Mark Ruffalo, who plays Bruce Banner/The Incredible Hulk, welcomed Maslany to the family on Twitter.

The series may be a few years off — but I, for one, could not be more excited. Congratulations to Tatiana Maslany and the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe!!

