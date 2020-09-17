Tatiana Maslany Joins The MCU As She-Hulk

She-Hulk, also knows as Jennifer Walters, is Bruce Banner’s cousin, a lawyer who works with a bunch of other Marvel characters. She gets similar powers to Bruce through an emergency blood transfusion from him, but unlike Bruce, she retains her intelligence and personality as the She-Hulk.



Kat Coiro has already been appointed director of the pilot and executive producer of the series, while Rick and Morty writer Jessica Gao is set to run the writer’s room.