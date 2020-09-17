Tara Sutaria and Aditya Roy Kapur to team up for a film titled Om?



Aditya Roy Kapur and Tara Sutaria were all set to team up for Ek Villain 2, which also stars Disha Patani and John Abraham. However, Aditya opted out of the film due to creative differences with the director Mohit Suri. Talk is that he will most probably be replaced by Arjun Kapoor. But looks like Aditya and Tara are meant to work together. They have been approached for another film together.

According to reports on a leading portal, Tara Sutaria has been approached for a role opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in Ahmed Khan’s next. The film is titled Om and is an action-drama. While Tara has heard the script and has even shown interest in the movie, she has yet to sign the movie.

Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen in Malang and surprised the audience with his mean act. Tara Sutaria has Ek Villain 2, Tadap and loads of endorsements on her platter. Let’s wait and watch if these two actors team up for this one.