Sydney woman aged in her 20s wins $60 million jackpot prize with single ticket

The sole winner of Powerball’s $60 million jackpot has been identified as a Sydney woman aged in her 20s who thought a prank was being played when she answered the phone call revealing her instant fortune.

Official Australian lottery body, The Lott, confirmed that the anonymous woman, who lives in Sydney’s inner suburbs, was the only entrant to take out the Division One prize.

On top of that, however, the woman’s PowerHit entry also won Division Two 19 times, meaning her total prize increased to $60,683,656.95.

The winning numbers in tonight’s draw were 4, 11, 19, 28, 3, 5 and 7 with a Powerball of 6.

The Lott said the woman missed the first call to inform her of her win and then burst into tears after picking up the second .

“Are you joking? Are you sure about this? Oh my god, this is insane. Thank you,” the woman said.

“I’m trying to compose myself. I feel like this has to be some kind of joke.

“It’s my husband who usually buys the tickets. There’s no way he’s going to believe me. This is amazing.”

The Lott said that the woman was surrounded by family members when she was called, and told them she has plans for spending the $60 million.

“We will be able to pay off all our debts, help our parents out and all our siblings. We will be able to buy a house,” she said.

“Hopefully, when we can travel again, we will be able to take our whole family somewhere overseas. This is very overwhelming. I’m shaking like a leaf.”

More than 1.5 million entrants bought tickets into tonight’s mega jackpot.

The woman’s win is the ninth Division One jackpot taken out this year alone, with four won in NSW, three in Queensland and two from Victoria.

There were also 26 Division Two winners, with at least 20 from NSW or the ACT, who won $35,977.90 for their tickets in the draw.