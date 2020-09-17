‘Street Outlaws’ Star Chris Ellis Dead of Apparent Heroine Overdose Several Days Before He’s Found

Instagram

The 39-year-old mechanic, who was known by his nickname ‘Kentucky’, was found slumped in a chair near a syringe and spoon at his home in Oklahoma City on September 9.

“Street Outlaws” star Christopher Scott Ellis a.k.a. Chris Ellis has passed away of apparent heroine overdose at age 39. The mechanic, who was known by his nickname “Kentucky”, had died possibly for “several days” when cops found his dead at his residence in Oklahoma City on Wednesday night, September 9.

According to the police report, Chris was found slumped forward in a chair with his head laying on a table with a metal spoon, a liquor bottle and a syringe nearby. TMZ further reports that the syringe contained a small amount of a dark liquid the officer noted as “consistent with heroin.”

Cops were called to Chris residence after her roommate last saw him two days before he was found dead. The friend attempted to check on Chris several times, but his door was closed and locked. The roommate then contacted two mutual friends to come over and get the locked door open and that’s when they discovered he was deceased.

The roommate said he knew Chris had a drinking problem, but was unaware of any drug issues. The two friends, meanwhile, told cops they knew Chris had both drinking and opiate problems. Police say that foul play was not suspected, and that the medical examiner responded to the scene.

Chris is survived by his mother Loleta Sullins, brothers Robbie Ellis, Quentin Ellis and Logan Justice, and sisters Amanda Scothorn, Alana Messer and Amanda Whobrey. In a statement confirming his passing, Chris’ family described him as “a dearly-loved brother, son, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.”

“A hard worker and quick learner, Chris excelled in working with his hands at multiple trades, but eventually settled on a career as a street-racing auto mechanic,” his obituary reads. “He became known for his dedication to his job and his quick sense of humor at Midwest Street Cars Automotive in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.” It adds, “He was generous and kind, and knew exactly how to make the people he loved smile.”

A funeral service is planned for Friday, September 18.

Chris, whose nickname “Kentucky” was from the city where he grew up in, joined Discovery Channel’s “Street Outlaws” in the first season in 2013 as part of the team at the Midwest Street Cars Automotive in Oklahoma City. He continued to star on the show on and off until 2018.