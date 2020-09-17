Steve Smith concussion Australian cricket news 2020

There are fresh concerns for Steve Smith’s health after the champion batsman reportedly vomited following a training session this week.

The Australian star missed the entire one day series against England after being struck in the head during throw downs with assistant coach Trent Woodhill.

Smith since passed several concussion tests but The Australian reported that he threw up following a rigorous workout that involved sprints and batting against bowlers.

He appeared close to playing in Australia’s thrilling series win against England but the team erred on the side of caution.

“He was a little bit groggy and just wasn’t 100 per cent, so like any time you’re dealing with a head injury or anything like that you want to be ultra conservative and cautious,” captain Aaron Finch said.

Smith has flown to the UAE for the Indian Premier League and Cricket Australia medical staff will work with the Rajasthan Royals before a return to play.

The 31-year-old suffered a serious scare last year when he was felled by a Jofra Archer thunderbolt during the Ashes.

“Steve is making progress and working with our medical team through the concussion protocols required to return to play,” CA head of sports medicine Alex Kountouris said.

“Unfortunately, he was not ready to play the final ODI against England.

“We are working collaboratively with his IPL franchise on his return to play from here once he arrives in the UAE.

“The conservative management of Steve through this injury is consistent with our approach to put the player’s welfare first, as we did with him during the Ashes last year.

“That says a lot about the environment within our Australian teams.

“We are striving to create environments where players trust that our medical team will always put their welfare first and therefore speak openly with them, whether this is about concussion, other injuries or mental health.

“Cricket Australia has strict protocols when it comes to head impacts and concussions and, as we’ve seen over the last 12 months, we’re not willing to compromise on those.

“We have done a lot of research over the last few years to better understand head impacts and concussions specific to cricket, and that has helped up in how we manage our players.

“We place the welfare of the player before the game because we strongly believe that is what’s best for the player.”