State of emergency declared over landslide in Maine city

WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) — A landslide completely blocked the Presumpscot River on Wednesday, causing rising water levels that could threaten nearby water and gas mains.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch and the mayor declared a state of emergency as firefighters assessed the situation.

“River levels behind the slide are rapidly rising. Expect water levels upstream of the landslide to continue to rise. Downstream of the slide, sudden changes in river level are possible if the slide breaks,” the weather service said.

But the crisis appeared to have eased by mid-afternoon, when some water appeared to be flowing through the area, the Portland Press Herald reported.

Fire Chief Andy Turcotte said the department is working on a plan to clear the landslide, which is near the Sappi paper mill. There were no reported injuries and no impacts to roads in the area, Turcotte said.