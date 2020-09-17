South Sydney great Sam Burgess consider shock NRL comeback

Sam Burgess has revealed he is considering a shock rugby league comeback next year.

The Rabbitohs great has been training hard since entering the Rabbitohs’ bubble and was tossing up joining the team for its finals run this before backing out.

It’s said In the worry over the ability of his troublesome shoulder, which forced his medical retirement, was seen as too much of a risk to take. However, 2021 could be on the cards for Burgess.

“Definitely not this season,” he told Fox League.

“I’d be lying if I said it hadn’t crossed my mind.

“I’ve been back in the bubble training and the body feels good but it’s just a dream at the moment.

Burgess salutes the Rabbitohs faithful after at the end of last season. (Getty)

“I’ve really been enjoying being back with the team, it’s great and just seeing them improve day-by-day. It’s just good to be around them.”

Burgess is said to be getting itchy feet since his medical retirement at the end of last year due to a chronic shoulder problem.

It brought to an end a stunning 182-game career with the Rabbitohs.

Other problems around the comeback included fitting the Englishman under the salary cap and how that would work with his medical retirement payout, where he was paid out his contract in full.

Burgess was willing to take a development contract simply to get on the field but the NRL would have found it difficult to register the contract without an outcry from rival clubs.