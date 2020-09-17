Sourav Ganguly talks about Hrithik Roshan featuring in his biopic

Bollywood has been going all out with biopics in the last few years. We’ve seen films based on the lives of politicians, athletes and even actors for that matter. One rumour that’s been going around for a while now is a biopic on India’s former cricket captain and BCCI’s current chief, Sourav Ganguly.

The film has been rumoured to be in the pipeline for years now, but unfortunately nothing has happened on it. Sourav recently appeared on Neha Dhupia’s chat show, where he spoke about the biopic. Initially, the former cricketer said he couldn’t imagine anyone playing him on screen. However, when Neha suggested Hrithik’s name, he laughed, “But he’s got to get a body like me, first. A lot of people would say, the way Hrithik’s body is, how good-looking he is, and how muscular he is, people would say ‘Aree, you’ll have to get a body like Hrithik’. But, Hrithik will have to get a body like me before he starts.”

Do you think Hrithik Roshan would be a good fit for Sourav Ganguly’s biopic? Let us know in the comments section.