Sony Xperia 5 II is the Galaxy S20 rival you’ve been waiting for

Unlike the Xperia 1 II, however, the Xperia 5 II’s super-tall 6.1-inch FHD+ panel boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The compact flagship phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage.

Sony today unveiled the Xperia 5 II, a follow-up to last year’s Xperia 5. Just like its predecessor, the Xperia 5 II is a relatively compact phone, featuring a 6.1-inch display. In terms of hardware, the phone is fairly similar to the Xperia 1 II that Sony introduced earlier this year.

The Xperia 5 II has a triple-camera array at the rear, featuring a 12MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Sony says the Xperia 5 II is the world’s first phone to be capable of shooting slow motion videos at 120fps in 4K HDR. It also supports Real-Time Eye AF and continuous burst shooting at up to 20fps. For selfies, the phone has an 8MP camera on the front with 5-axis stabilization.

In terms of battery life, the Xperia 5 II is a decent upgrade over the Xperia 5. The latest Xperia flagship packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for up to 21W fast charging. You also get a 3.5mm headphone jack, front-facing stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and IP68 water resistance.

The Xperia 5 II will be available to pre-order in the U.S. starting September 29 for $950. However, Sony says the phone will begin shipping only on December 4. Just like the Xperia 1 II, however, it won’t be compatible with 5G networks in the U.S.